Update: Family of toddler found wandering in Inkster located

INKSTER, MICH (WXYZ) — Update: family of missing 2-year-old girl found wandering in Inkster found.
7 Action News is told the little girl was discovered at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of Inkster Road and Carlysle Street.
Officers say the toddler was non-verbal, so they need the public's help in finding her family.
Posted at 6:55 AM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 08:03:55-04
INKSTER, MICH (WXYZ) — Update: family of missing 2-year-old girl found wandering in Inkster found.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.