Update: Family of toddler found wandering in Inkster located

Inkster Police Dept.
Toddler found wandering in Inkster
Posted at 6:55 AM, May 30, 2021
INKSTER, MICH (WXYZ) — Update: family of missing 2-year-old girl found wandering in Inkster found.
7 Action News is told the little girl was discovered at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of Inkster Road and Carlysle Street.
Officers say the toddler was non-verbal, so they need the public's help in finding her family.

