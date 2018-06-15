Construction worker hit and killed on I-75 in Detroit by alleged drunk driver

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Michigan State Police say a construction worker was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver on I-75 in Detroit overnight.

According to police, the GMC Terrain being driven by a woman was on northbound I-75 south of Warren Ave. when she ran off the road into a barreled off lane in an active construction zone. There was a truck and attenuator blocking the exit ramp lane to I-75.

Northbound I-75 opened at Warren Ave. in Detroit after nearly six hours of investigation.

MSP says just north of the block there were two workers hooking up a trailer to a Ford pickup on the right shoulder.

The woman, police say, struck the right front of the attenuator and then collided with the two workers and the Ford.

Police say her GMC then overturned and came to rest in the roadway. One of the construction workers died from injuries in the crash and the second received minor injuries.

According to police, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and the female driver is in custody.

The construction worker has been identified as David Snell, 57, from Bay City. He leaves behind a wife and two adult children.

"This is something you can never imagine," said Jim Reed, Snell's friend. "It is no different from a shooting at work. They are people working on Michigan roads and this is in the back of their minds that they would be the next person to get hurt."

His son, David Snell Jr., posted a picture of them on Facebook and wrote, "Sadly my father passed away early this morning in an accident. He was a kind, generous, and loving man. I ask that you keep us in your prayers and allow us the time to heal. He was a rock in my life and was a constant force. God Bless. Fly high Dad, I know you'll be watching over all of us. I love you. I miss you already."

Michael Malloure, president of C.A. Hull. Contractors, says they are devastated over Dave's tragic death. He says Dave has been in construction for over 30 years and was a friend to many people he worked with.

The 22-year-old woman who was driving the SUV remains under arrest at the Detroit Detention Center.

7 Action News has learned that her driver’s license is currently suspended, and she was convicted of drunk driving in Lincoln Park earlier this year.