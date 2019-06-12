GM invest $150 million in Flint truck plant to increase pickup production

(WXYZ) — General Motors is making a massive investment into the Flint Truck Assembly Plant. President Mark Reuss announced on Wednesday the company would invest $150 million to increase full-size pickup truck production.

The news comes on the heels of a February announcement that 1,000 jobs would be relocated to the plant as they ramp up production of trucks, including the new 2020 Chevy Silverado HD.

“We have tremendous opportunities to grow our heavy-duty pickup business, because we’ve invested in capability, performance, innovation and capacity,” Reuss said in a news release. “Our all-new Chevrolet and GMC HD pickups are the toughest, strongest, most capable heavy-duty pickups we’ve ever brought to market, and our Flint team is up to the challenge to build world-class quality products to drive the growth.”

Over the past year, GM has been working toward plant closures at five sites in a process they’ve dubbed “un-allocating plants.” That includes the Lordstown, Ohio plant which the company is working to sell right now. The facility in Hamtramck was expected to be shutdown soon, but was given a seven-month extension earlier this year — that would leave the plant open, along with it’s roughly 800 workers, until January.

The Flint Assembly plant opened in 1947 and has produced more than 13 million vehicles. It currently builds a number of GM’s trucks including the GMC Sierra pickup and light-duty Silverados.