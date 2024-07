GRAND RAPIDS, MICH (WXYZ) — President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America and Vice Presidential Nominee Senator JD Vance will deliver remarks at a Rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 5:00PM EDT.

This will be President Trump and Senator Vance’s first rally after officially accepting the Republican Nomination for President and Vice President of The United States of America.