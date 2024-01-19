Japan becomes 5th country to reach the moon

Japan has become the fifth country in the history of space exploration to reach the lunar surface after its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon spacecraft landed on the lunar surface at around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, Tokyo time.

Space officials in Japan were speaking to the press to update the public on their progress.

Hitoshi Kuninaka, head of the Institute of Space and Astronautical Science, told reporters that rovers were launched and they were tracking data by early morning on Saturday.

There were worries about a battery running out of power, but officials said it would not end the SLIM craft's mission.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

