KFC Is Testing Chicken Nuggets At Select Locations

Nearly 100 years after opening the first Kentucky Fried Chicken, the fast-food chain is finally testing out a menu item that’s been at other restaurants for years: chicken nuggets!

The new KFC nuggets are made with 100% white meat and are hand-breaded with KFC’s unique Original Recipe of 11 Herbs and Spices. KFC says the nuggets are “bursting with so much flavor it doesn’t require dipping,” but you can, of course, still pair them with one of their sauces, like Honey BBQ, Classic Ranch, Honey Mustard or their special KFC Sauce, which is described as “a smoky blend of tangy and sweet.”

Unfortunately, the nuggets are currently only available in select restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a limited time. If they prove popular, there’s a chance they will expand nationwide, so keep an eye on your local KFC’s menu.

“While nuggets often come in small packages, that doesn’t mean they should have small flavor. We wanted to introduce Nuggets with the flavor and ingredients that live up to our legacy as the original fried chicken experts,” KFC U.S.’s chief marketing officer Nick Chavez said in a press release. “Our Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets offer a new way to enjoy our distinctive 11 Herbs & Spices and will have you saying, now That’s Finger Lickin’ Good.”

If you’re a bit confused and could have sworn KFC already had nuggets, you’re not totally wrong. They do have chicken tenders, which are essentially a large nugget, and they have popcorn nuggets on menu’s nationwide, which look pretty similar to the new nuggets.

What makes the new nuggets different enough not to be popcorn nuggets? It’s unclear, but it does mean that even if you’re not in North Carolina to try the new nuggets, you can still swing by your local KFC and get something similar.

KFC’s new nuggets come nearly exactly a year after rival chicken purveyor Popeye’s added nuggets to their menu. Popeye’s nuggets are still on the menu and available at all locations.

Are you hoping to see KFC’s new nuggets on menu’s nationwide?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.