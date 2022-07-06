These Stretchy LeakLocks Keep Your Toiletries From Spilling During Travel

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Is there anything more frustrating than opening your luggage to find your toiletries have leaked onto your clothes? If you are staying at a hotel without access to a washing machine, this can be a huge travel annoyance. When packing, you have enough to think about already, so not having to fret over shampoo spilling all over your bag would be nice.

What if we told you there’s a quick fix that can stop gooey leaks from happening? We found a product that’s been designed to slip over the top of all your bottles that essentially puts a layer of skin over the cap to keep it in place.

Designed to fit on both travel-size and standard containers, LeakLocks Toiletry Skins stretch to wrap over lids to keep them from opening while traveling. Their snug fit is designed to not let a drop escape, keeping liquids right where they belong: inside the bottles!

LeakLocks says its non-allergenic thermoplastic stretches up to 10 times its original size before reverting back to the original shape after each use. The brand says you can use the stretch-on skin to cover shampoo, lotion, sunscreen, foundation, etc. The only type of bottle that won’t work is a pump-top because it could rip the skin.

LeakLocks have an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, showing they apparently live up to the billing. A pack of four LeakLocks costs $12.95 and several reviewers have remarked they feel the price is a good value.

We like how they’re also reusable, making them a much greener choice than plastic baggies. The company stands behind its product so much that LeakLocks offers a money-back guarantee that your toiletries will “arrive in un-leaked-on condition.”

One reviewer called this “a traveler’s must have” and said, “These are amazing for keeping liquids/lotions/etc. from ending up all over your bag or the inside of a Ziploc. Will buy more before my next trip!”

Another person said they saved her from wasting plastic bags and that they kept all her lids from opening. She plans to buy more for her next trip. Sara M. echoed enthusiasm for these LeakLocks, saying they work for most bottle sizes. She added, “I will definitely be ordering more. No more slime mess in my toiletries bag!

The struggle is real when it comes to toiletry leaks. Do yourself a favor and plan ahead. You’ll thank yourself when unpacking!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.