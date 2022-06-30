Camp for children with disabilities still going strong after 25 years

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFTS) — Barry and Paula Cohen took matters into their own hands when they couldn't find a summer camp for their son Gregory, who has autism.

That was 25 years ago.

The Pasco Association for Challenged Kids (P.A.C.K.) depends on donations and a state grant every year to keep going.

The Cohens credit then state representative Mike Fasano with helping them get started.

“When they called to tell us we had the money, they said, 'Yours was the only grant that was unanimously approved,'” said Paula.

The kids who attend P.A.C.K. have autism, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome.

P.A.C.K. said they are still the only summer program in Pasco County that takes every child no matter the disability.

“I know for me, when I come down here and see these kids having fun, running around the gym or splashing in the wading pool and whatnot, it’s very rewarding,” said Barry.

