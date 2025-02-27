weather template test

TUESDAY: Patchy fog in the morning. Afternoon showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny with a high near 84°. W 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cooler and drier with a low of 62°. NW 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. N 5-10 mph.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 74%
- Dew point: 34°
- Pressure: 29.72 in
- Wind speed: 14 mph
- Wind direction: W
- Visibility: 7.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:10 AM
- Sunset: 06:21 PM