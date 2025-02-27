Watch Now
LifestyleFood

Actions

weather template test

Posted
and last updated

TUESDAY: Patchy fog in the morning. Afternoon showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny with a high near 84°. W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cooler and drier with a low of 62°. NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. N 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 74%
  • Dew point: 34°
  • Pressure: 29.72 in
  • Wind speed: 14 mph
  • Wind direction: W
  • Visibility: 7.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:10 AM
  • Sunset: 06:21 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of winter weather in metro Detroit!