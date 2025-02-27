weather template test

TUESDAY: Patchy fog in the morning. Afternoon showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny with a high near 84°. W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cooler and drier with a low of 62°. NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. N 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor