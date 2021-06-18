Instead of ‘work-life balance,’ author says we should focus on ‘work-life harmony’

The term "work-life balance" gets thrown around a lot, but what if we just throw the idea out instead?

“Instead, look for work-life harmony. Try to keep things going, so that you can give time to things that need your time and attention when they need it,” said Charlene Wheeless.

Wheeless is the author of “You Are Enough! Reclaiming Your Career and Your Life with Purpose, Passion, and Unapologetic Authenticity.”

She says when looking for that “work-life harmony,” the most important thing to do is what makes the most sense for your own family, not someone else's.

“Once you make your decision, stick with it. Don't let other people make you think you have to apologize for it, or that because you aren't doing what they're doing means that you're a failure,” said Wheeless.

She says this ownership applies to how you work and how you parent.

“If what's the best thing for my family is that my kids are in day care, then I'm going to feel good about finding the best day care that I can,” she said.

It also applies to how you run your household.

“Does your 2-year-old know that your house is perfectly clean? What they really think about is, ‘where are my toys? What did mommy or daddy do with my toys?’”

Wheeless says if carving out time for yourself is tough and outsourcing is just too expensive, keep it simple and consider trading with friends and family. Babysitting, lawn care, and even cooking are all tasks that can be swapped.

“We're so afraid to take time out for ourselves. And this is when I love to remind people that a dead battery can't jump a dead battery,” she said.