Princess Diana to be honored at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding
Augusta Statz
12:30 PM, May 7, 2018
1:33 PM, May 8, 2018
Prince Harry prince is making an effort to ensure his late mother, Princess Diana, is included in the May 19 celebrations.
According to a press release from the palace, Princess Diana’s siblings will attend the wedding and her sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, will share a reading:
“All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honored that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day.”
“I think everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness and the inclusion of [his mom’s diamonds] — and obviously, not being able to meet his mom — it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us,” Markle about her engagement ring in an interview with BBC.
Princess Diana may not have ever gotten the chance to meet her son’s love, but Prince Harry feels certain that she and Markle would have gotten along splendidly.
“They’d be thick as thieves, without question,” he said in the BBC interview. “I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know, so excited for me [to be engaged]. But, they probably would’ve been best friends.”