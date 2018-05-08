Princess Diana to be honored at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

Prince Harry prince is making an effort to ensure his late mother, Princess Diana, is included in the May 19 celebrations.

According to a press release from the palace, Princess Diana’s siblings will attend the wedding and her sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, will share a reading:

“All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honored that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day.”

This isn’t the only way Prince Harry has chosen to make his mom a part of his and Meghan Markle’s story, either. He specifically chose to use diamonds from his mother’s personal collection when he was creating an engagement ring for his future fiancée.

“I think everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness and the inclusion of [his mom’s diamonds] — and obviously, not being able to meet his mom — it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us,” Markle about her engagement ring in an interview with BBC.

Princess Diana may not have ever gotten the chance to meet her son’s love, but Prince Harry feels certain that she and Markle would have gotten along splendidly.

“They’d be thick as thieves, without question,” he said in the BBC interview. “I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know, so excited for me [to be engaged]. But, they probably would’ve been best friends.”

Not surprisingly, Markle has already drawn comparisons to the late princess due to their similar personalities and warmth towards others.

The couple said they know “she’s with [them]” on this journey — and now Princess Diana will be honored in a special way on their big day, too. How truly touching!

