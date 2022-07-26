Man found dead at Faster Horses music festival Monday morning

JACKSON, Mich. — A 48-year-old man was found dead Monday morning at his campsite at Faster Horses music festival.
Cambridge Township Police Department Chief Jeff Paterson told FOX 47 News that a preliminary autopsy is being performed Tuesday, but police do not suspect foul play.
At around 9:15 a.m. Monday, the man's wife called emergency services. The man, who was from White Lake, died at the campground.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
