Man shot in the head inside his home when stray bullet hits window in Michigan

Sanena Alexander was home Saturday night with two of her children, including Anthony Alexander, Jr., when they heard a number of gunshots. And Sanena said it definitely sounded like one of the bullets hit the house.

Michigan State Police said a stray bullet, fired from about a half-block away, hit a bedroom window on the Alexander's Inkster, Michigan, home and struck Anthony, 28, in the head.

Anthony called out for his mother. His last words to her were "I love you, mom."

Investigators with Michigan State Police believe people in two different vehicles were shooting at each other Saturday night near Notre Dame and Sylvia, and one of those bullets hit the Alexander's home.

"I just hope that the young men around here that are reckless, turn a corner and become more positive and help our community and our people live great and not in fear," said Anthony Alexander, Sr.

There was more gunfire in Inkster Sunday afternoon, and investigators believe it's connected to the shooting that took Anthony's life which involved people in two different vehicles firing at each other.

The first shooting on Sunday took place around 2:45 p.m.

Then, about 30 minutes later, there were more gunshots. Police recovered a stolen vehicle riddled with bullet holes. Two men later showed up at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Then around 4:30 p.m. near more gunshots.

Anthony's parents donated his heart, lungs, and other major organs so that others may live.

Anyone with information on the shootings is urged to contact Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.