DTE’s MIGreenPower Drives Renewable Energy Growth

DTE views addressing climate change as one of the most important policy issues of our time. Two things we can do to help are to reduce the amount of energy we use and generate more energy from zero-emission sources like wind and solar.

At DTE, we are committed to getting as clean as we can as fast as we can when it comes to generating cleaner energy.

We’re already Michigan’s largest producer of, and investor in, renewable energy and we plan to add even more renewable energy projects in the years ahead.

Our 18 wind parks and 33 solar projects generate enough clean energy to power nearly 700,000 homes. By 2025, we plan to have enough clean energy to power approximately 1 million homes.

Many DTE customers are also looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint and participate in Michigan’s clean energy transformation. DTE’s MIGreenPower program provides an easy, flexible and affordable option for customers who want more renewable energy, beyond the 15% DTE already provides.

MIGreenPower has been very popular with customers and participation is driving much of the new renewable energy development in Michigan. On an annual basis, MIGreenPower customers have already enrolled more than 2.8 million megawatt hours of clean energy in the program, making it one of the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the country.

Here is how the program works:

Enrolled customers pay a subscription fee that goes toward funding new renewable energy projects in Michigan. They also receive market-valued energy and capacity credits for the clean energy these projects generate. Due to current market conditions, the credits are now slightly higher than the subscription fee. This means that customers can enroll an additional 5% of their electricity use in MIGreenPower at no additional cost on their monthly bill.

Customers can enroll at dteenergy.com/migreenpower