Sheriff: Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond

Posted at 9:41 AM, Jul 17, 2022
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman was found dead after falling in a pond and being grabbed by two alligators.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says the elderly woman was seen falling into the pond along a golf course in Englewood, Florida and struggling to stay afloat.

Authorities say that while she was in the water, two alligators were seen grabbing her.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two alligators have been removed from the area, but it's not yet clear whether those were the reptiles involved.

The cause of death has not been determined.

