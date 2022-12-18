Michigan author shares gift ideas for book lovers, creative minds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're still gathering your gift ideas and don't know what to get someone who has artistic abilities, how about gifting creativity?

Michigan author Danica Davidson has wrote a series of books on step-by-step guides for 'Chalk Art Manga'.

It's the first of its kind bringing two art forms together.

Chalk art is beloved by both kids and adults, and manga is a worldwide comic book phenomenon coming from Japan.

In her book, characters can leap out of the pages of manga and come to life under your own fingers as you draw kawaii foods that look too adorable to eat, colorful chibi people, exciting animals and monsters, and more.

Just like that, your driveway, sidewalk, or chalkboard can become a canvas for vibrant and exciting manga artwork as you learn to draw, pick colors, and smudge for effect.

If you're not interested in chalk art or manga, you can also gift other art-related gifts. Davidson said gifting creativity is always great to get the wheels in your mind turning.

To purchase her book, click here.