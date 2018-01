2018 North American International Auto Show hours

(WXYZ) - The 2018 North American International Auto Show kicks off Saturday, Jan. 20 at Cobo Center in Detroit.

It's your chance to see the newest vehicles and automotive technology.

Tickets for the show are $14 for adults, $7 for seniors 65 and older, $7 for children between the ages of 7-12 and children 6 and under are free.

Check out the auto show hours below.

Saturday, Jan. 20 - Saturday, Jan. 27 - 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (no admittance after 9 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 28 - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (no admittance after 6 p.m.)