Drive Home road rally finishes in Detroit ahead of auto show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The drive home road rally came to an end in snowy Detroit in front of Cobo Center on Friday morning.

Now in its third year, the vintage vehicle winter road rally left Boca Raton, Fla. on Jan. 3 embarking on the 10-day drive across the country.

The cars drove down Woodward Ave. before coming to a stop right in front of Cobo Center, the home of the 2018 North American International Auto Show.

The vehicles included:

America’s Automotive Trust – 2014 Triumph Thruxton