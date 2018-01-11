Honda to debut 2019 Insight Prototype at North American International Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Honda will debut its all-new Insight Prototype Monday at the 2018 North American International Auto Show.

According to the company, it will be the latest model in Honda's growing lineup of electrified vehicles and will launch nationwide later this year.

Honda said it will be the premium concept vehicle above the Civic in the company's lineup.

"The new 2019 Honda Insight signals we are entering a new era of electrification with a new generation of Honda products that offer customers the benefits of advanced powertrain technology without the traditional trade-offs in design, premium features or packaging," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales and general manager of the Honda Division, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

According to Honda the long wheelbase platform allows Honda to offer class-leading passenger space and will also integrate both apple CarPlay and Android Auto with Wi-Fi-enabled over-the-air system.

It's EPA estimated fuel economy will be in excess of 50 mpg, according to Honda, and the two-motor hybrid system will feature a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle engine and lithium-ion battery pack.

In most conditions, Honda said the Insight will operate on electric power only.