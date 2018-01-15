Kia reveals new 2019 Forte at North American International Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Kia Motor Company unveiled the all-new 2019 Forte sedan at the 2018 North American International Auto Show on Monday morning from Cobo Center in downtown Detroit.

The third-generation Forte has a number of new sleep and dynamic styling cues that Kia said are inspired by the Stinger fastback sport sedan.

While older generations of the Kia Forte were more forward, the newest vehicle has moved to a swept-back design.

“The compact sedan segment is highly competitive, but with all the improvements the new Forte brings to market for the 2019 model year, it is more than prepared to take on the toughest the segment has to offer,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president of product planning for Kia. “As one of our top-selling models, the all-new Forte follows some large footsteps, but enhancements in styling, packaging and content make it even more attractive to drivers seeking a compact sedan that can accommodate their versatile lifestyle.”

There's also a new approach to the tiger nose grille and a front clip flanked by more dynamic.

The new Intelligent Variable Transmission helps increase the Forte's fuel economy to an estimated 35 mpg

It made its global debut just a week after Kia announced the Niro EV at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The Niro EV concept uses a 64-kilowatt-hour battery pack with a range of 238 miles.