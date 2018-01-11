Mercedes-Benz previews new G-Class SUV ahead of Detroit auto show reveal

(WXYZ) - With just days until the 2018 North American International Auto Show, Mercedes-Benz is teasing photos of a big reveal coming Sunday night at Cobo Center.

In an email, they write "The new Mercedes-Benz G-Cass. An icon reinvented," with a photo of what appears to be the new G-Class surrounded by sand. There is also a photo of the same vehicle in what looks to be snow.

Currently, the G-Class comes in four different models: The G 550, G 550 4x4, AMG G 63 and AMG G65. The cheapest model begins at $123,600.

The reveal is expected to happen around 8 p.m. Sunday night at the auto show.