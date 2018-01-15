Toyota debuts 2019 Toyota Avalon makeover at Detroit auto show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Toyota Avalon got a makeover for 2019 and the automaker debuted it Monday at the 2018 North American International Auto Show.

Now in its fifth generation, the Avalon is designed and assembled in the U.S. The makeover came from several aspects of Toyota's design and manufacturing teams, including from the Calty Design Research in Ann Arbor, Toyota Motor North American Research and Development in Saline, Mich. and more.

Because of the adaptable TNGA core, the Avalon's exterior is now longer, lower and wider than before.

The new V6 and Toyota Hybrid System powertrain offer more power and fuel efficiency than previous generations.

There will be a Standard entune 3.0 with WiFi hotspot, wireless phone charges, and Toyota Remote Connect with smartwatch and Amazon Alexa connectivity.

The sedan is expected to hit dealer lots in late spring 2018.