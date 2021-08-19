Royal Oak couple, and longtime Dream Cruise enthusiasts buy back 1969 Dodge Charger

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Marc and Darlene Rozman have been married for 45 years, and some of the best memories they share are thanks to their 1969 Dodge Charger RT that they bought back in 2001.

The all-American muscle car has helped them make new friends, connect with old buddies, and most importantly has allowed them to take part in the annual Dream Cruise on Woodward avenue.

That’s why when they sold their classic beauty in 2012 with the hopes of buying an upgraded version, they realized five years later that their life was incomplete and had to get their 1969 Dodge Charger RT back.

But the fun didn't stop there for the loving couple, thanks to Darlene’s unconditional support Marc’s man cave features close to 4,000 car models along with other automobile memorabilia that would make every car enthusiast's jaw drop.