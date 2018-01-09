Gardner-White Furniture is holding day-long recruitment drive on November 9, 2017

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) -

Michigan’s only owned-and-operated furniture company is growing and needs to fill a variety of positions at all locations – including its newest store in Novi.

Gardner-White Furniture is holding a recruitment drive to fill the openings.

GARDNER-WHITE RECRUITMENT DRIVE

Thursday, November 9, 2017

All 10 locations

11:00am-7:00pm

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Sales Associates

Stock Positions

Drivers

Warehouse Personnel

Gardner-White sales associates have unlimited salary potential with the average income over $56,000 and top earners bringing in more than $100,000 annually.

BENEFITS

Paid traning

Health, dental, vision, flex spending account

Voluntary life insurance, Short & long-term disability

401(k) option

Candidates should come with a resume, ID, and be prepared for multiple interviews.

A pre-hire background check and drug screening are required for successful candidates.

For more information, call Gardner-White at (248)481-2108 or visit one of the stores in Auburn Hills, Brighton, Canton, Macomb, Novi, Southfield, Taylor, Warren (2), or Waterford.