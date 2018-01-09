Gardner-White Furniture is holding day-long recruitment drive on November 9, 2017

Fair
Workers Wanted: Gardner-White Furniture now hiring
Michigan’s only owned-and-operated furniture company is growing and needs to fill a variety of positions at all locations – including its newest store in Novi.
Gardner-White Furniture is holding a recruitment drive to fill the openings.
GARDNER-WHITE RECRUITMENT DRIVE
Thursday, November 9, 2017
All 10 locations
11:00am-7:00pm
POSITIONS AVAILABLE
Sales Associates
Stock Positions
Drivers
Warehouse Personnel
Gardner-White sales associates have unlimited salary potential with the average income over $56,000 and top earners bringing in more than $100,000 annually.
BENEFITS
Paid traning
Health, dental, vision, flex spending account
Voluntary life insurance, Short & long-term disability
401(k) option
Candidates should come with a resume, ID, and be prepared for multiple interviews.
A pre-hire background check and drug screening are required for successful candidates.
For more information, call Gardner-White at (248)481-2108 or visit one of the stores in Auburn Hills, Brighton, Canton, Macomb, Novi, Southfield, Taylor, Warren (2), or Waterford.
