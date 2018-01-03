Gas Meter Retrofitters and Part Time Warehouse workers wanted in Waterford

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) -

If you have a good driving record and can work independently in the field in all weather conditions, Corix Utility Services has job openings you might want to consider.

Waterford Michigan Works! of Oakland County is hosting a job fair for Corix Utility Services.

The hiring event will be January 11, 2018.

CORIX CAREER FAIR

Thursday, January 11, 2018

8:30am-4:00pm

Waterford Michigan Works! of Oakland County

4241 Steffens Road

Waterford, MI 48329

If you have questions, call (414)203-8717

JOB OPENINGS

Gas Meter Retrofitters – Union position with starting pay of $18/hour ($14/hour first two weeks)

This position is responsible for placing/installing a meter module, such as a smart meter module or counter, onto a gas meter at residential or commercial sites to enhance metering solutions, accurate measure consumption, and ensure transmittal of signals to the network. Hours are Monday-through-Thursday 7:30am-6:00pm.

Warehouse Associates – Part-time positions with a starting pay of $14/hour. Hours are Monday-through-Thursday 2:30pm-8:30pm.



BENEFITS (for full-time positions)

2 weeks paid time off your first year on the job

Medical insurance

401(k)

The project duration is through 2019 and possibly longer.

Tools, equipment, and company car are provided.



Job seekers can also submit their application online here.

Reference Meter Retrofitter from Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job #834761 and Warehouse P/T #8347659.

Corix Utility Services is an equal opportunity employer of women, minorities, veterans, and people with disabilities.