Great Expressions Dental Centers has more than 20 open positions in Michigan
6:39 AM, Nov 27, 2017
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) -
One of the largest networks of dental care providers in the U-S has more than 20 open positions.
Great Expressions Dental Centers (GEDC) was founded in 1982 and now has more than 280 practices in 10 states: Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia.
It’s been a leader in providing preventative dental care, orthodontics, surgery, and cosmetic dentistry.
OPEN POSITIONS
Sourcing Specialist – Recruiting
Regional Recruiter
Operations Leadership Development Program – Michigan
Healthcare Management in Training
Benefits Administrator
Credentialing Manager
Accounts Receivable – Location Support Specialist
Paralegal
Tier 1 Analyst
.Net Developer
Michigan Headquarters – Asset Data Entry Clerk
Mergers and Acquisitions Sourcing Specialist
Patient Collection Clerk
Director of Human Resources
Patient Collections Manager
Doctor Sourcing Specialist
Practice Administrator – Livonia, MI
Practice Administrator – Canton, MI
Dental Hygienist – Waterford
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon – Oakland County, MI
Dentist (full-time) – Warren, MI
The company offers full benefits including medical, dental, vision, vacation, holidays, 401(k), tuition reimbursement/CE credits, and training.