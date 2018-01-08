Great Expressions Dental Centers has more than 20 open positions in Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) -

One of the largest networks of dental care providers in the U-S has more than 20 open positions.

Great Expressions Dental Centers (GEDC) was founded in 1982 and now has more than 280 practices in 10 states: Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia.

It’s been a leader in providing preventative dental care, orthodontics, surgery, and cosmetic dentistry.

OPEN POSITIONS

Sourcing Specialist – Recruiting

Regional Recruiter

Operations Leadership Development Program – Michigan

Healthcare Management in Training

Benefits Administrator

Credentialing Manager

Accounts Receivable – Location Support Specialist

Paralegal

Tier 1 Analyst

.Net Developer

Michigan Headquarters – Asset Data Entry Clerk

Mergers and Acquisitions Sourcing Specialist

Patient Collection Clerk

Director of Human Resources

Patient Collections Manager

Doctor Sourcing Specialist

Practice Administrator – Livonia, MI

Practice Administrator – Canton, MI

Dental Hygienist – Waterford

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon – Oakland County, MI

Dentist (full-time) – Warren, MI

The company offers full benefits including medical, dental, vision, vacation, holidays, 401(k), tuition reimbursement/CE credits, and training.

For details about each position, visit Great Expressions’ Career page.

You may also visit their facebook page.

You can always get resources for your job search on Pure Michigan Talent Connect’s website www.mitalent.org.