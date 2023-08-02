Watch Now
Kick-Start Your Career At The #1 Mortgage Lender In The Nation

Bring your talent and ambition to the UWM family!
United Wholesale Mortgage
Posted at 12:58 PM, Aug 02, 2023
United Wholesale Mortgage is an award-winning workplace that puts their people first by providing paid training, a cool and welcoming culture that makes everyone feel at home and a wide variety of entry-level opportunities designed to help you achieve a highly satisfying career that makes the most of your work ethic and desire to succeed.

A college degree is not required to start your career at UWM and you don’t need any previous mortgage experience. Their award-winning training team will teach you everything you need to know to set you up for success and when you join, you’ll enjoy a set schedule, paid training, weekly 40-hour, $600 paychecks, comprehensive health care offerings, a 401(k) plan and much more.

Ready to see what UWM has in store for you? Visit UWMJobs.com and apply today!

Can’t wait? UWM is hosting walk-in interviews every Thursday from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. through September 28. Click here to sign up!

