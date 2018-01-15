More than 50 openings for assembly line workers and other production jobs

Alicia Smith
11:01 AM, Jan 15, 2018
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) -

From Forklift Operators to Mold Setter positions, staffing agency Phoenix Services is looking to fill more than 50 openings right now.

 

The jobs are in Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

 

JOB FAIR

Wednesday, January 172018

9:00 am - 3:00 pm

1601 Briarwood Circle

Suite 450

Ann Arbor, MI 48108

 

The hiring event is free.  Attire is casual.

 

Over 50 openings for:

  • Production Operators
  • Assembly Line Workers
  • Forklift Operators
  • Electronic Technicians
  • Mold Setter/Process Technician
  • Inside Sales Representative

These positions are full time.

Some of them are entry level and include training.

Others do require some experience – like the Forklift, Inside Sales, and Mold Setter positions.

 

