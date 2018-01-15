More than 50 openings for assembly line workers and other production jobs

Light Snow
From Forklift Operators to Mold Setter positions, staffing agency Phoenix Services is looking to fill more than 50 openings right now.
The jobs are in Wayne and Washtenaw counties.
JOB FAIR
Wednesday, January 17, 2018
9:00 am - 3:00 pm
1601 Briarwood Circle
Suite 450
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
The hiring event is free. Attire is casual.
Over 50 openings for:
These positions are full time.
Some of them are entry level and include training.
Others do require some experience – like the Forklift, Inside Sales, and Mold Setter positions.
