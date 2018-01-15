Securitas is hiring to fill dozens of security-related jobs all over metro Detroit

Light Snow
Workers Wanted: Securitas now hiring
In Warren and the Sterling Heights area, there are a number of job openings with Securitas right now.
Some of the openings include a fire marshal security position and security officer jobs.
SECURITAS JOB FAIR
January 16, 2018
10:00am – 2:00pm
Michigan Works! Warren Service Center
27850 Van Dyke
Warren, MI 48093
Securitas has more than 500 local Branch Managers and more than 88,000 Security Officers who provide a variety of security services for thousands of businesses.
Some of the services include specialized guarding, mobile security services, monitoring, consulting, and investigations.
To find out more about Securitas job openings in Michigan, CLICK HERE.
