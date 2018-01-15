Securitas is hiring to fill dozens of security-related jobs all over metro Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) -

In Warren and the Sterling Heights area, there are a number of job openings with Securitas right now.

Some of the openings include a fire marshal security position and security officer jobs.

SECURITAS JOB FAIR

January 16, 2018

10:00am – 2:00pm

Michigan Works! Warren Service Center

27850 Van Dyke

Warren, MI 48093

Securitas has more than 500 local Branch Managers and more than 88,000 Security Officers who provide a variety of security services for thousands of businesses.

Some of the services include specialized guarding, mobile security services, monitoring, consulting, and investigations.

To find out more about Securitas job openings in Michigan, CLICK HERE.