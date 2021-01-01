Nana-Sentuo Bonsu joined the 7 Action News team in May 2021 as a reporter. She says she's glad to be in Motown! Prior to joining WXYZ she was a reporter/fill-in anchor at our Scripps sister station in Norfolk, Va - WTKR. At WTKR she covered major news events from the Virginia Beach mass shooting to the social protest and unrest in 2020 that led to the Portsmouth 19 arrests.

Nana-Sentuo was born and raised in Northern Virginia but she spent some time in central Virginia where she kicked off her passion for storytelling at Virginia Commonwealth University and received her degree in broadcast journalism.

After graduation 2014 she traveled across the Atlantic to Accra, Ghana where she was given the opportunity to challenge herself on television at E.GHana and on the airwaves at Y.FM [y.fm]. While working with the networks, she spent her time discussing major topics from politics to social issues, lifestyle and entertainment.

After spending two years in Ghana she returned back to the States where she worked as a reporter/MMJ with Spectrum News (cable and local ABC affiliate) in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Outside of the newsroom, Nana-Sentuo enjoys going back home to Ghana and spending time with family. She also enjoys a good Sunday brunch.

If you have any yummy brunch recommendations for Nana or want to share a story idea feel free to send her a message.