EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State Athletic Director Mark Hollis announced his retirement Friday, two days after a former Michigan State athletic trainer was sentenced to between 40 and 175 years for multiple sexually-based crimes.

Hollis' retirement also comes the same day that ESPN's Outside The Lines published a damning report that alleges Michigan State covered up or ignored sexual assault crimes committed by athletes and coaches on the school's basketball and football programs.

Hollis, who was been the school's athletic director since 2008, will officially step down on Wednesday.

"I'm not running away from anything," Hollis said at a news conference. "I've always been a Spartan, I always will be."

Hollis said he was not asked to retire, but instead it was a decision he and his wife, Nancy, made.

Hollis says he wasn’t informed of the 2014 investigation. I want to be clear I wasn’t asked to retire. This is a choice that my wife and I made. #MSU — Justin Rose (@JRoseWXYZ) January 26, 2018

The resignation comes two days after MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon submitted her resignation and a day after an ESPN Outside the Lines report found the Michigan State University failed to hand over documents that outlined accusations of sexual assault by former trainer Larry Nassar to Title IX investigators.

Earlier this week, the NCAA sent a letter directed to Hollis announcing they would be investigating the university's handling of Nassar.

"Larry Nassar's heinous crimes of record against more than 150 victims raise serious concerns about institutional practices, student-athlete safety and the institution's actions to protect individuals from his behavior," the letter reads.

Hollis said, during the press conference, he has been interviewed by the FBI and MSU Police Department, and said he has responded to every question. He also said he doesn't believe he ever met Nassar.

Hollis graduated from the university in 1985.

He served as associate athletics director for external relations in 1995 and spent five years on the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee and served as committee chair in 2016-17.

During his time as AD, the Spartans won a national championship in women's cross country, 30 Big Ten Championships, three Final Fours, eight bowl games and the football team appeared in the College Football Playoff.

In 2012, Hollis was named Athletic Director of the Year by Street & Smith's SportsBusiness Journal/Daily.

Hollis released the following statement after the press conference: