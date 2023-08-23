New ‘Barbie’ video reveals behind-the-scenes look at ‘I’m Just Ken’

If you’ve seen the “Barbie” movie, you know that one of the most memorable musical numbers is the “I’m Just Ken” song led by Ryan Gosling and joined by all the other Kens of the film.

The power ballad features Ken, wearing a fur coat, bandana and sleeveless leather vest, singing about battling his own insecurities and love for Barbie — who only wants to be a friend. It’s a highlight of the hit film, featuring some on-point choreography that sees Ken wade through toxic masculinity into self-acceptance. While it covers a serious topic, the scene is set amidst a hilarious and colorfully chaotic “beach off.”

“‘I’m Just Ken’ has quickly proven a cultural phenomenon as one of the indisputable highlights from the groundbreaking and star-studded [album],” Atlantic Records said in a press release, People reports.

And now we get to see the behind-the-scenes look at how it was put together. The record company just released this “I’m Just Ken” video mash-up of behind-the-scenes music recording, dance practices, filming and the final product.

Among the glimpses into the making of the film you’ll see fellow Kens recording their chorus, director Greta Gerwig cracking up during some zany moments, and Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash laying down guitar riffs.

Also playing guitar in the song — and providing “textural stuff” to other parts of the film, as he said on social media— is Wolfgang Van Halen, Mammoth WVH frontman and son of Eddie Van Halen. Plus, Foo Fighter’s Josh Freese is on the drums, with Mark Ronson coordinating all the music.

Throughout the video, Gosling belts out his lyrics about “blonde fragility” and hits his dance moves in a way that is more than just Kenough. (If you were surprised by Gosling’s singing and dancing chops, maybe you missed “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club,” also known as “MMC,” on the Disney Channel in the 1990s, or catch “La La Land.”)

Further proving its awesomeness, “I’m Just Ken” debuted at No. 87 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early August.

You can also watch and listen to the other songs from the “Barbie” album on YouTube, including Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice’s cover of “Barbie World” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For.”

Here’s a trailer for the album from Warner Bros. Pictures:

