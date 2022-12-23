1 killed, multiple injured in 50-car pileup on Ohio Turnpike near Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WEWS) — Shocking images circulating on social media show a disastrous pileup of dozens of vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike near Sandusky amid a severe winter storm causing icy roads and low visibility due to snow blowing in blizzard-strength winds.

One person is confirmed dead in the crashes that involved about 50 cars.

The crashes were first reported by Turnpike officials at about 12:45 p.m. and blocked all lanes for over a mile in Erie County at milepost 106.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials believe that about 50 vehicles were involved in the crashes, which happened on the eastbound lanes of I-80 between State Route 53 and State Route 4 in Groton Township in Erie County. State officials say whiteout conditions caused the crashes.

One fatality has been reported and multiple people are injured, OSHP said. Troopers from area posts, turnpike personnel and first responders from multiple agencies responded to the scene.

All westbound traffic were being diverted off at Exit-118 (US 250/Sandusky), and all eastbound traffic was being diverted off at Exit-91 (SR 53/Sandusky), Turnpike officials said.

Buses were used to take the stranded motorists to Castalia Maintenance Building, located on the Ohio Turnpike, to stay warm, officials confirmed to News 5, WXYZ's Cleveland Ohio sister station.

We're still working to gather more details.

Photos of the pileup from Mike Waldron on Twitter below:

