2 Detroit police officers, 1 driver injured in crash on city's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two Detroit police officers and one man were injured in a crash on the city's east side on Saturday.

We’re hearing the two officers and the other person involved in this crash are stable.

“I heard the crash, it was a really loud impact," said Vanessa Bostic.

After hearing the crash, which happened on Gratiot and Lappin, Bostic and her niece ran out of the store they were in to see what was going on.

She says they pulled one of the officers out of the wrecked cruiser.

“We shouldered him out, my niece helped shoulder him out," she said.

Bostic says they also checked on the other officer and the driver in the black truck that was involved in the crash.

WXYZ Vanessa Bostic

Police say there was a passenger in the truck who declined medical treatment.

We're told everyone involved in the crash has non-life-threatening injuries.

"Most people would just call for help, what made you run over there?” I asked Bostic.

“It’s the police officers of Detroit, it’s my duty as a citizen to help our officers as well," she said.

WXYZ Vanessa Bostic

Police tell us the driver of the black truck ran the red light and hit the police cruiser. Bostic says speeding on Gratiot is a huge problem.

“Slow down, people’s lives are at stake, we just had another accident here on 7 Mile and Gratiot, we lost a little kid to that, so slow down," she said.

It’s unclear right now if the driver will face any charges.

