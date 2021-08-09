Police investigating after 3 teens shot at football game in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three teenagers were shot while playing a game of football Sunday on Detroit's west side.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Boston and Martindale, Detroit Police told 7 Action News. The victims -- one 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds -- are in stable condition at a local hospital.

“We had a PAL (Police Athletic League) football game here. 800 people and outside that two groups -- one fired, the other (group) shot back in an exchange of gunfire," said Interim Police Chief James White.

Two adults and four minors were detained, and two guns were recovered at the scene.

“Very unfortunate and unnecessary situation," White said.

DPD is still investigating the incident and is looking for a brown Jeep Grand Cherokee, with a license plate of EZK 8554. If you see that vehicle, please call police.