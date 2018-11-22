5-year-old girl critically injured in shooting at Grand Rapids home

Cloudy
HI: 30°
LO: 17°
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Grand Rapids authorities say a shooting into a home has left a 5-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the shots fired Wednesday night appeared to come from outside the home on the city's southwest side. Investigators say the child remains in the hospital Thursday.
A 17-year-old boy also struck was treated and released from the hospital.
Police say they have no suspect information or description.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.