AG Nessel warns Michiganders of scam emails claiming to be from her

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — The state of Michigan is urging residents to be vigilant of emails claiming to be from Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The emails claim someone is trying to steal tax refunds with offers to help but Nessel stresses these emails are scams.

“Each year at tax time, bad actors appear out of the woodwork to scam hard-working consumers out of their tax refund,” Nessel said. “Remember, government agencies rarely ask for personal information by phone or email. These calls and emails should be reported immediately. My Consumer Protection Team stands ready to offer resources and advice when needed.”

The emails reportedly say, “Are you dealing with scammers? If so, kindly get back to me with the letter whereas, scammers are going to cost a huge amount of debt that you can’t even complete it through your entire living…”

The Department of Attorney General says they will not collect federal tax debt or help with debt collection.

Furthermore, beware of emails written in broken English and poor grammar.

Nessel also reminds the public the IRS will not:



Request immediate payment, or payment without giving recipients an opportunity to dispute their dues

Threaten people with arrest

Ask for gift cards, pre-paid debit cards or wire transfers as payment

Request sensitive information via phone, text or email

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information on IRS scams.

