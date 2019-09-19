Against all odds, metro Detroit man injured in shooting to participate in 2020 Summer Paralympics

UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) — We all know that your life and the lives of those around you can change in a split second. But how do you think you would move on in the world if it happened to you?

Antonio Martin, 30, of Utica, has chosen to look at their new way of life as an unexpected gift. And when you see his journey, his story, you have to ask yourself – could you?

Adversity, we all face it. But it’s how we overcome it that makes us different.

A Utica man, by way of Detroit, witnessed the murder of a dear friend. He was also shot and wounded in the tangles of that horrific day.

That was 7 years ago.

Now, Martin is living a full life turning an expected tragedy into his own personal triumph. Martin was paralyzed from the waist down in that shooting. Of course, things would be different, however, he has this tremendous amount of hope where some may have doubt.

Martin is the Para Powerlifting record holder, in all of America! He is ranked number 6 in the World!

Get this – in just few weeks, Martin and his beautiful wife Melanie, who is his caregiver, will be headed to Tokyo for the test event. This is leading up to the grand stage. Martin is going for the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics!

Martin's doctor will not be able to be in attendance, so his wife must be there to take care of a wound that needs daily care while he is in Tokyo.

This all came up so last minute. and the Martin’s need the public's help to to get there. They must be there by Sept. 23. Please help them raise money to get there!

You can go to the GoFundMe page here , or to Instagram to buy a t-shirt that describes his raw natural strength! Also, visit his Instagram handle at rawnaturalstrength.