At least 20 dead in South African club; cause not yet known

Posted at 9:18 AM, Jun 26, 2022
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub in the coastal town of East London early Sunday morning.

It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party to celebrate the end of winter school exams.

Local newspaper Daily Dispatch reported that bodies were strewn across tables and chairs without any visible signs of injuries.

Officials said autopsies would be carried out as soon as possible.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was expected to visit the scene on Sunday.

