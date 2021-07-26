6 shot when suspect opened fire at candlelight vigil on Detroit's west side

(WXYZ) — Six people were shot when a suspect opened fire into a crowd at a candlelight vigil in Detroit on Sunday night, according to Detroit police.

"(It's) a very, very tragic situation where someone would do something like that, firing into a crowd of over 100 people at 10 o'clock at night in our city," said Interim Chief James White during a press update Monday afternoon. "So we need the community's help in identifying these perpetrators and bringing them to justice."

Police tell us people have been showing up to the hospital throughout the night with gunshot wounds.

Right now, there are no fatalities and investigators with the 8th precinct are hoping the Green Light businesses in the area will provide some clues.

It happened at the intersection of McNichols and Asbury Park just after 10 p.m.

Police believe a man pulled up in a lime green Chevy Camaro and opened fire into the crowd of around 100 people. Authorities believe the vehicle may have been struck by bullets when those in the crowd returned fire. Chief White added that DPD is also very interested in locating a black Yukon that was seen leaving the area of the shooting at a high rate of speed around the same time.

The vigil was held for a young man who was killed at that intersection on Friday night.

Police believe the Camaro could have bullet holes in it as people in the crowd did fire back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police.