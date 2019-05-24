Menu

Baby deer stuck in fence rescued by Oakland University police

Posted: 11:09 AM, May 24, 2019
Updated: 2019-05-24 15:18:15Z
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — To protect and serve!

Oakland University police officers kept their promise to every member of society by saving a baby deer who was stuck in a fence Friday morning.

Sergeant Beldo and Officers Beale and Rodriguez worked together to reunite 'Bambi' with its mother.

