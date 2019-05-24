Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Baby deer stuck in fence rescued by Oakland University police
Posted: 11:09 AM, May 24, 2019
Updated: 2019-05-24 15:18:15Z
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — To protect and serve!
Oakland University police officers kept their promise to every member of society by saving a baby deer who was stuck in a fence Friday morning.
Sergeant Beldo and Officers Beale and Rodriguez worked together to reunite 'Bambi' with its mother.
Thank you for your service guys!
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.