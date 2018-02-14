Backups expected during both rush hours Wednesday during 3 major road repairs

(WXYZ) - Rush hour will be a mess on sections of I-696, I-75 and Telegraph Road Wednesday as emergency road repairs are needed to fix not just potholes but broken concrete that is hitting vehicles and causing major damage.

Two weeks ago, 7 Action News first showed you how one piece of concrete went through a windshield on one car, and through the front of two others.

Michigan State Police say at least 4 vehicles were damaged. MDOT does not have the tally of damage so far.

Here’s the list of projects beginning Wednesday:

EB I-696 in Macomb from Dequindre to Mound ONLY

7 am - 9 am: 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed

9 am – 3 pm: 1 right lane open, 3 left closed

3 pm – 7 pm: 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed

SB I-75 from Coolidge to Wattles:

7 am - 7 pm: 1 right lane open, 2 left closed

US-24 from Orchard Lake to Square Lake: