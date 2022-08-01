Bomb threat prompts evacuation order at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — A bomb threat was issued at Michigan State University on Monday.

The school’s public safety department says the threat was directed by phone toward Fee Hall in East Lansing at around 12:30 p.m.

MSU Police and Public Safety advised occupants to vacate the building and report suspicious packages and activity to 911 or 517-355-2221.

An investigation involving K-9s wrapped up at around 3 p.m. when authorities confirmed there was no credible threat.

Authorities say the threat is linked to non-credible threats issued to colleges and universities throughout the U.S.

Public safety officials ask the public to avoid the area and for the building to stay closed for the rest of the day as a precaution.