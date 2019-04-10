Breastfeeding mom says she was denied entry to LCA because of breast pump

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A breastfeeding mother from Howell is speaking out after she was denied entry into Little Caesars Arena for the Ariana Grande concert because she had her breast pump with her.

She says the venue ultimately did right by her but it wasn't until after the concert. She hopes other businesses will educate themselves so other mother's won't have the same experience.

“I had called before the Ariana Grande concert to make sure that my breast pump would be able to be brought into the facility," Kate Aulette said. "‘Absolutely, it’s a medical device. You’ll have no problems bringing it in.’"

But that turned out not to be the case after the 2017 bombing attack at one of Grande's concerts in Manchester United Kingdom. Twenty-two people were killed and more than 100 people were injured.

“The gentleman had said, ‘No. We’re not going to allow you to bring that in. You would need to have your baby with you if you wanted to bring that device in,’" Aulette said. "So that really threw me off because that was the whole reason I was bringing my pump is because I wasn’t bringing my daughter with me to the concert.”

Aulette said she returned to the bus that drove her to the concert from Howell and pumped her milk. She was then allowed into the show.

Little Caesars Arena responded to the incident in the following statement: