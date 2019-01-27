Canton mother, child escape from car before train crash

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A mother and her 8-year-old son were not injured after their vehicle slid into the intersection and was hit by an oncoming train Sunday morning.

The crash happened at 9 a.m.

According to Michigan State Police, a 29-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Chrysler 200 westbound on West Albain Road. The driver of the vehicle attempted to stop after seeing the railroad crossing signal flash red. Police say the woman, who is from Canton, was driving too fast and could not stop because of the ice on the road.

The vehicle finally came to a stop on top of the southbound railroad tracks as the southbound train proceeded through the crossing, striking the Chrysler 200 on the front passenger side.

Police say the mother and child were not injured, but no information was provided on how they escaped before the collision. The two were then evaluated on the scene by Monroe Township Fire personnel.

Alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash, police say. The driver of the Chrysler was cited for violation of basic speed and for driving on a suspended license.

