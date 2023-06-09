Construction begins on new entrance at Battle Creek Air Nat'l Guard Base

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Construction began on a new entrance at the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base Friday afternoon.

Sen. Gary Peters and Rep. Bill Huizenga joined the groundbreaking ceremony. Peters secured $10 million from the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, according to the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

We’re told the new entryway — found on the west side of the base — will address the safety and security of traffic in the area. It will comprise of a 370-square-foot guard house, a covered inspection space, and more than 105,000 square feet of fresh pavement at Dickman and Skyline roads.

“Moving the base entrance from Dickman Road to Skyline Drive makes sense from the standpoint of safety and security,” says Col. Daniel Kramer II. “This project has been in the works for many years with incredible support from local government. We also appreciate the tireless efforts of Michigan's congressional delegation on both the House and Senate Armed Services Committees to secure the funding.”

The DMVA says the base is home to about 1,000 Airmen and is equipped with a Cyber Defense squad, agile combat support, a Command & Control center, planning capabilities for U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, and more.

The new entrance is also expected to boost Southwest Michigan’s economy.

“We recognize this significant day in the 75-history story of our Air National Guard Base and look forward to many more years in our community,” says Mayor Mark Behnke. “On behalf of all the citizens of the city of Battle Creek, I congratulate you on the groundbreaking of this project. I look forward to our continued relationship and collaboration in the future.”