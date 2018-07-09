Construction continues on metro Detroit Topgolf; Opening scheduled for later this year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Construction crews are making progress on metro Detroit's first driving range and entertainment complex. In January, Topgolf broke ground on a $12.5 million facility in Auburn Hills.

Six months later, the posts are up for the netting on the range and the entertainment complex is taking shape.

According to the company, they are still on track to open later this year.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Topgolf, a premier entertainment destination, to Auburn Hills," said Auburn Hills Mayor Kevin McDaniel. "Topgolf is the perfect complement to our entertainment district near Great Lakes Crossing Outlets."

Guests at Topgolf can enjoy point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that score themselves. The accuracy, distance and others are shown immediately on a TV screen in the hitting bay.

In 2017, the Topgolf Swing Suite opened at MGM Grand in downtown Detroit.

On top of the game, the three-level complex will feature 3,000 square feet of private event space, plus 102 climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at one time.

Located on the southwest corner of I-75 and Joslyn Rd., the site is across the street from a former indoor driving range and right near Great Lakes Crossing.

The location will create 500 full and part-time jobs at the location. They expect to host about 450,000 visitors in its first year, and early half of the guests describe themselves as "non-golfers."

Anyone interested can track the progress of Topgolf Auburn Hills on the Facebook page.