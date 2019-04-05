Construction worker clinging to life after accident on I-75

(WXYZ) — The family of Daniel Clark say he was working Wednesday morning near Long Lake Road on the I-75 construction in Troy when a co-worker backed into him.

“(He) didn’t realize that Dan was behind the truck. I guess there’s two bumpers on those big industrial trucks and Dan was drug about 5 feet between those two bumpers," said Daniel’s ex-wife Julia Clark, who shares one of Clark’s three children. “Two of his lungs were collapsed, his ribs are completely broken, pelvis broken. So they did two emergency surgeries to try and stop the internal bleeding.”

Troy police responded to the accident at around 9:30 in the morning.

Daniel was rushed to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak where the family says his vitals are still minute to minute.

Julia says her ex-husband had been laid off during the winter, and as a single father to two of his three children, the construction job was a chance to improve the finances.

“He started with the new company on Monday so he was actually only three days into the job when this accident happened,” Julia said.

Two of Daniel’s teenage children know too well what it is like to lose a parent.

His son Peter describes first finding out about the accident.

“First thing my aunt did is start crying," Peter said. "I first thought he had died because that's how I found my mom had died. Everyone started crying."

“I lost my mom about six years ago from leukemia and my dad stepped up to be both parents pretty much ever since then," added Peter’s sister Alli Clark. "He’s a hard worker,”

A GoFundMe account is active to help the family moving forward. To donate, click here .