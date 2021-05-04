CDC investigating Michigan woman's death after getting Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

(WXYZ) — The CDC is investigating after a woman from Michigan died after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The family of 35-year-old Anne Vangeest from Ionia County received the vaccine on April 8, just five days before the CDC and FDA put a temporary pause on the one-dose shot over blood clot concerns. She died on April 19, her family said.

The pause was lifted on April 23 after scientific advisers decided the J&J vaccine benefits outweighed the risk of blood clots. At the time, it was uncovered that 15 women developed blood clots out of nearly 8 million people given the shot, equal to about .01%.

As of April 23, three women died and seven remain hospitalized.

Vangeest's family released a statement saying she "was a loving mother, wife, sister and daughter and an active member in the animal rescue community. Annie will be remembered as a fierce advocate, a master multi-tasker and a caring friend by her colleagues, fellow volunteers and family."

In an email to the VanGeest family, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed her death had been reported through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) by a healthcare provider. VAERS is a vaccine safety system managed by the CDC and the FDA.

“VAERS accepts reports of possible side effects (also called “adverse events”) following vaccination. The system is not designed to determine whether a reported adverse event was caused by the vaccine, but serves as an early warning system and helps CDC and FDA identify areas for further study,” the CDC explained in the email. “When VAERS receives reports of serious illness or death after vaccination, VAERS staff contact the hospital where the patient was treated to obtain the associated medical records to better understand the adverse event.”

