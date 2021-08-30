Michigan reports 5,020 COVID cases and 26 deaths over three day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan is reporting 5,020 COVID-19 cases and an additional 26 deaths.

The overall number of cases has reached 946,698 and the number of deaths total 20,256.

Today's cases represent the case counts for Saturday, Sunday and Monday and average out to 1673 cases per day.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

